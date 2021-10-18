2 dead; child sustains life-threatening injuries in crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man and a woman died and a 5-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 5 miles south of Rapid City.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the 31-year-old male driver of a compact SUV and his 30-year-old female front-seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 5-year-old in the back seat was flown to a Rapid City hospital.

The Rapid City Journal reports the adults were wearing seat belts, but it’s unclear if the child was.

The preliminary investigation shows the compact SUV drove into an intersection after stopping at a stop sign and collided with a full-size SUV. That vehicle's 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and her 14-year-old female passenger was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

