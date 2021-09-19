2 state prisoners accused of escape found in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota state prison inmates who drove away from a community service project are back in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Thomas Wilson, 32, and Peyton Laird, 22, were assigned to the task in Sioux Falls when they stole a car and drove away Friday morning, according to state Department of Corrections officials.

The two men were arrested Sunday in the Rapid City area and are currently being held in the Pennington County Jail, officials said. The vehicle was recovered in Pennington County.

Wilson is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and forgery from Pennington County. Laird is serving sentences related to second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

The men could faces charges of second-degree escape, punishable by up to five years in prison.

