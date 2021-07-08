2 tribal members join voter lawsuit against South Dakota

“Native voters in South Dakota have found it harder and harder to perform the simple act of registering to vote," said Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Rodney M. Bordeaux in a statement. “As the number of registered voters plummets, the state has done nothing to fix this systemic problem.”

Kimberly Dillon, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, joined the lawsuit after alleging that she attempted to vote in a 2020 election but was turned away at the polls because she was not registered to vote. She said that she had tried to register to vote on two occasions at state offices.

The other person joining the lawsuit, Standing Rock Sioux tribal member Hoksila White Mountain, argues in court documents that his campaign for mayor of McLaughlin, a city on the tribe's reservation, was hurt by state voter registration practices. He alleges city officials rejected his petition to qualify for the ballot because some of the signatories were not registered to vote in the county, even though they should have been given opportunities to register to vote at state agency offices.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett declined to comment, saying it was pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0