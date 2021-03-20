 Skip to main content
3 additional COVID-19 deaths, 205 new infections
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — State health officials reported three new coronavirus deaths in South Dakota Saturday and 205 new infections.

Those who died were all over 80 years of age and included one man and two women from Davison, Grant and Minnehaha counties, according to the Department of Health.

The new infections bring the state’s total to 115,723 with 2,233 of those still active cases.

There are 69 people hospitalized in South Dakota with 18 patients in intensive care and four on ventilators. In the Black Hills region hospitals, three patients are being treated for COVID-19 with one in ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County led the state with 63 new infections.

