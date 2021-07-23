 Skip to main content
3 killed in 1-vehicle crash along interstate in Sioux Falls
AP

  Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash along the interstate in Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The one-vehicle crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on I-229, the patrol said.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a female whose age is unknown were killed when their car left the interstate, hit a tree and caught fire.

The male driver and the two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

