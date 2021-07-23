3 killed in 1-vehicle crash along interstate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash along the interstate in Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The one-vehicle crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on I-229, the patrol said.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a female whose age is unknown were killed when their car left the interstate, hit a tree and caught fire.

The male driver and the two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

