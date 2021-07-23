3 killed in one-vehicle crash on interstate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash on the interstate in Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The one-vehicle crashed happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on I-229, the patrol said.

The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and, so far, provided no other details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0