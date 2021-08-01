 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 dead, 2 children hurt in Montana head-on collision
0 Comments
AP

4 dead, 2 children hurt in Montana head-on collision

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Four people have been killed and two children injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 in western Montana.

A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported. He struck a vehicle carrying two adults and three children from Hartsford, South Dakota.

The man was killed, along with a 37-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl from the other vehicle, station KECI-TV reports.

Two of the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

An 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KECI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Siouxland Youth Pool League players describe their success

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News