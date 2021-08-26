 Skip to main content
4 escape from SUV that plunged into river, driver arrested
4 escape from SUV that plunged into river, driver arrested

  • Updated
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Four people escaped from an SUV that plunged into the Missouri River in Bismarck. Police say the driver, one of the four occupants, has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk.

Officers responded to the river shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and found the four in a parking lot and the SUV floating down the river.

Authorities say the 21-year-old driver from Interior, South Dakota, apparently confused drive for reverse and accelerated over an embankment and landed in the river.

All three passengers and the driver managed to escape through an open passenger window. The driver and one passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver was then taken to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center and later released.

Police say the SUV was removed from the river with the help of the Burleigh County Dive Rescue and Recovery Team and a local towing company.

