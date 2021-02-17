4 killed, 1 injured in southern South Dakota highway crash

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — A crash in southern South Dakota has killed four people and injured a fifth, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 46 and 50 in Charles Mix County Tuesday about 6 p.m. The patrol says an SUV and car collided at the intersection west of Wagner.

A 64-year-old woman driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee was killed when it collided with a Chrysler Sebring. The 31-year-old woman driving the car was killed as were two passengers, a 28-year-old woman and 33-year-old man. A 27-year-old man in the Sebring suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the Sebring failed to stop at the intersection, went into a ditch and started on fire after the collision. The driver and two of the passengers were rushed to a hospital in Wagner where they were pronounced dead. The injured passenger was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. State Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said Wednesday there was nothing on the crash report to indicate weather was a factor in the collision.

The patrol says none of the people involved appeared to be wearing seat belts. The victims have not been identified.

