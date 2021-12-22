4 vying for Minnehaha County's lone medical pot license

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Four applicants are vying to win Minnehaha County’s single medical marijuana dispensary license.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday that the applicants include Genesis Farm LLC; GFV Specialty Retail LLC; and two applications from Shangri-La SD, LLC.

The county has 60 days to review the applications and determine if they meet the requirements laid out in the county’s marijuana ordinance. The county held a lottery on Friday to determine the order in which the applications will be considered.

The dispensary would be the first in the county since medical marijuana was legalized in South Dakota this summer.

