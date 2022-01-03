8 additional coronavirus deaths in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight additional coronavirus deaths on Monday, with another 779 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the latest deaths include two people 80 or older, three people in their 70s, two people in their 60s and 50s and one person aged 40 to 49. Two were women and six were men, and two were residents of a long-term care facility. The deaths bring the state's total fatalities to 2,494.

Since the start of the pandemic, 179,983 state residents have tested positive for the virus, or about one in every five people. Most of the new cases are in Minnehaha County with 292.

The number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients declined by two to 238. They included 76 people receiving intensive care, including 54 people on ventilators.

According to health officials, 627,271 people in South Dakota have received at least one dose of vaccine.

