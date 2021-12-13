9 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Nine more people who contracted COVID-19 have died in South Dakota, according to data released Monday by the Department of Health.

The state reported another 335 coronavirus cases based on data from Friday with a total of 7,583 cases currently active in South Dakota. Saturday and Sunday data is included in the department’s Tuesday report.

Hospitalizations increased to 273, with 80 patients currently in intensive care and 46 patients on ventilators.

The deaths brought the state’s total to 2,407. The fatalities include six men and three women. Two were between the ages of 50-59, three were between the ages of 60-69, one was between the ages of 70-79 and three were 80 years or older.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 609,422 people over the age of 5 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota. That's 74% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.