A cruising memorial: Mourners honor 3 young accident victims

“He was a really good friend. He was an encourager, he helped me through a lot of stuff,” 29-year-old Amber Snook said. She said they would go for drives around Sioux Falls and talk about life.

Kali Johnson’s father remembers his oldest daughter as the Mother Goose-type.

“Very protective of all her friends and family,” Kasey Johnson said. From her friends at church to those at the car club, she was fiercely protective of her little brother, making sure when they were younger that he never got too close to the edge of the park.

Johnson and his girlfriend laughed as they remembered how loud Kali could be especially when she was looking for strawberries in the fridge, or when she laughed at her own jokes.

“She always had something to say,” Johnson said.

Jason Huston had known Bree Gaffin since she was 16 and had started hanging out with their car club.

Bree “always had a smile on her face,” Huston, 48, said. “She wanted everyone to have fun and not be stupid. One of my greatest memories is she’d walk up and just hug you and say ‘smile.’ She’s just a sweetheart.