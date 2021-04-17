A year into COVID, Smithfield workers still have questions

At first, meatpacking plants attempted to obscure what they were doing across the country, Deutsch said. Then, industry leaders started to call out its own leadership and address the crisis.

Mesele, a refugee from Kenya who grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School, was promoted to his new role in September 2020. At the time of the outbreak, he was a superintendent of a department and leading a team of nearly 60 people.

While Mesele felt confident in Smithfield’s response to the pandemic, he recognized other workers felt scared. He received plenty of messages from his employees during the shutdown, asking for reassurance they wouldn’t be laid off and the plant would reopen.

“People didn’t believe it,” Mesele said. “A lot of people started looking for other jobs. I personally called my employees when we found out that the plant was reopening.”

That lack of clear communication led to the panic and confusion, most likely, Mesele said. There are about 140 languages spoken inside Smithfield, and many workers are not fluent in English.

Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for Peace, led a small team to translate pandemic information for refugees and immigrants in the Sioux Falls area.