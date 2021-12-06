Aberdeen man sentenced in crash that killed motorcyclist

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years suspended in a crash that killed a man just weeks away from getting married.

Carson Maunu, 19, earlier pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in an agreement with prosecutors. Maunu originally faced three felonies.

Maunu was driving a pickup truck last June that crossed the center line on an avenue in Aberdeen, and collided with a motorcycle, killing 27-year-old Casey Kulm, of Groton.

During a sentencing hearing Friday, several relatives of the victim talked about the loss of a family member who was three weeks away from getting married. They said Kulm was studying to become a trauma medic at the time of his death.

“Carson, you are the only one responsible. I pray that someday I can forgive you, but that won’t come without a change in your lifestyle,” said Kulm’s father, Mike Kulm.

Brown County State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson said Maunu had been drinking alcohol that night and left the scene of the crash. Thompson argued for a 15-year sentence.

Maunu’s attorney Chad Locken argued for a lighter sentence and noted that his client has been going through trauma and grief counseling since the crash, Aberdeen American News reported.

Judge Gregg Magera suspended five of the 15-year sentence he imposed, provided Maunu have a chemical dependency evaluation and complete aftercare recommendations. Maunu’s driver’s license will also be revoked for 10 years starting at the time of his release from prison.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Aberdeen American News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0