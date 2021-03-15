Aberdeen mother works to bring attention to rare disorder

For Derek and Lilly, it’s brought a sense of bonding between the two.

“I do feel like dad and I have a bond because if there is something I don’t know, I can always ask him,” Lilly said.

Derek and Lilly have been affected in ways beyond their eyesight.

Marfan syndrome, if not found and diagnosed, can be life-threatening.

“People who have it are at a higher risk for things like aortic dissections and aortic aneurysms,” Jessica said. “So if you’re a person who has that syndrome, a lot of the time doctors are saying you shouldn’t be doing things like playing competitive sports.”

Both Derek and Lilly take medication to slow their heart rate down and lower their blood pressure in order to decrease chances of aortic dissection, according to Jessica.

Along with medication that the two take, they have also had surgery done. Derek has had reconstructive surgery on his chest, open heart surgery and a bilateral lensectomy. Lilly has also had bilateral lensectomy and additional surgeries due to retinal tears.

“Having a daughter with Marfan syndrome makes me worry that she has to go through surgeries,” Derek said.