Aberdeen police handling 3 missing person cases, 1 from 1979

The couple’s older son was 10 years old at the time of her disappearance and said that he saw her get in the car with a man who he recognized, but he did not know the man’s name. That was the last known sighting of Pow.

Later that year, Doe told the American News that he and Pow had been arguing leading up to her disappearance. He also said that she had a boyfriend after getting a job at DemKota Ranch Beef, where she worked for about three months before she went missing. Pow had blocked Doe on Facebook, he said at the time.

Authorities have determined that Pow was not with her boyfriend. But no new information is available, according to Aberdeen police.

Stanley Strole is a 79-year-old white man who disappeared in 1979 when he was 37. Strole was a Type 1 diabetic and, according to documents provided by the Aberdeen Police Department, was last seen at the Palm Garden after he had left his house without his insulin.

Police documents show that his sister, Vicky Opp, said he frequently threatened to run away.