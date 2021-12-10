AG impeachment committee stalls seeking legal counsel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The work of a South Dakota House committee considering impeachment of the state's attorney general has stalled since the committee was created last month.

The Republican-dominated House voted Nov. 9 to have a committee investigate whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash. He pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boeve.

The committee has met just once and has not scheduled any further meetings. House Speaker Spencer Gosch said the committee is finding legal counsel for the investigation and partially blamed the delay on a separate legal battle over whether he would release the names of lawmakers who petitioned to call the special legislative session last month, KSFY-TV reported.

“In the process of finding special counsel we have run into a few hiccups,” Gosch said. “Whether that be frivolous lawsuits from certain media entities, that takes up a ton of our time, or just threats thereof."

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and the South Dakota Newspaper Association have threatened to sue Gosch, alleging that he is breaking public records laws by keeping the names secret.

Ravnsborg's spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSFY-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0