Airman convicted of killing his 6-month-old son

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A military jury has convicted a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base of killing his 6-month-old son.

The jury found 26-year-old James Cunningham guilty of murder Thursday in the March 2020 death of his son, Zachariah, following a four-day trial at the Air Force base.

Cunningham can decide whether the military judge or the jury will impose his sentence, which is a maximum of life in prison without parole. If he chooses the latter option, three-fourths of the jury must agree on the sentence. Cunningham would serve time in a federal military prison.

Prosecutors said Cunningham lied three times before confessing to punching his son and that medical evidence showed the baby died from being shaken and hit multiple times.

The defense argued the baby suffered injuries when he fell from a kitchen counter where Cunningham had placed him.