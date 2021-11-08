Annual sandhill crane migration takes birds to Texas, Mexico

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Each October, a high bugling call is heard overhead in western South Dakota. An eye turned upward may have to search before it spies what makes the sound — sometimes thousands of feet above.

Sandhill cranes migrate through the area, riding rising air from the ground below, circling higher before gliding south.

“They are generally seen at high altitudes spinning in circles over the state. If you’ve ever watched them migrate, they are spinning in pinwheels, riding the thermals,” said Rocco Murano, senior waterfowl biologist for the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.

Traveling as far north and west as parts of Siberia, in Russia, the cranes fly south to Texas and even parts of Mexico for the winter arriving at those grounds in late November or December, he said.

The cranes are rarely seen on the ground in western South Dakota in the fall as they fly hundreds of miles a day. The birds seen in the state are from the mid-continent population of sandhill cranes, one of three distinct groups of the birds.

The Rocky Mountain population is farther west, while the Eastern population is generally east of the Mississippi river, although its range is expanding rapidly and some are found in far eastern South Dakota, Murano said.

In the spring, the large birds are found in the tens of thousands in eastern South Dakota, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

“We actually have document cranes breeding in South Dakota now,” Murano said. “In the eastern fringe of eastern counties Deuel, Grant, and Roberts counties, we’ve had confirmed breeding of sandhill cranes for the last four or five years. Those are the first breeding cranes, in the eastern part of the state anyway, probably since extirpation since the late 1800s, early 1900s.”

South Dakota offers a two-month hunting season along a narrow corridor in eastern South Dakota in the fall. However, Murano said fewer than 500 are taken annually. South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota are among 16 states that allow hunting the birds.

Dubbed ribeye of the sky, “Crane is one of the finest table fare for game there is,” he said. “It’s awesome. I’ve only had it a few times, but it is excellent. A very, very tasty meat.”

Sandhill cranes can often be found in wet meadows.

“They are not like a duck or goose, where it needs a deep wetland,” he said. “They need wet meadows, wet pastureland, sedge meadows. They are a wetland-dependent species, but they are not out there swimming. They are more like a wading bird.”

In a nest built of plant material, often above the wetland, two colts, as the babies are called, hatch. Those new birds can walk shortly after hatching and will be cared for by the adults for the better part of a year.

“They are a long-lived bird,” Murano said. “They live a long time but have a low reproductive rate. … That’s opposed to birds like a pheasant that has a lot of chicks but a short lifespan.”

In the spring the birds begin their long migration back north. They stage along the way, found in the hundreds of thousands along the Platte River in Nebraska.

It is there, in late March, that the annual survey is conducted from the air. Murano said the population can range from as low as 600,000 to close to 1 million birds.

It is in the spring that the birds mate.

“It’s pretty neat to watch,” Murano said of the birds in their courtship. “They’ll dance. They jump in the air and kinda flutter down.”

The tall birds are omnivores.

"They’ll eat about anything,” Murano said. “They’ll eat grain. But then they will eat mice, and salamanders, frogs, snakes, and things like that. They’ll eat underground tubers.”

He said the Rocky Mountain population will even go into chili fields and eat chili peppers.

“Birds can’t taste capsaicin,” he said. “They can go in there and eat a pile of habaneros and they wouldn’t’ know (the heat) is there.

At four feet tall and a wingspan of more than seven feet, the birds are of a ancient order of species classification.

“They seem almost prehistoric. It is a really old bird order,” Murano said.

The oldest known fossil of the birds were found in Florida and dated back 2.5 million years.

