Arrests for drugs, drunken driving down at Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Data from the South Dakota Highway Patrol shows arrests for drugs and drunken driving are down at this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally compared to last year.

According to the Highway Patrol, DUIs are down 14% while misdemeanor drug arrests dropped 34% and felony drug arrests declined by 8%.

According to the patrol, citations and warnings are up from last year. Citations climbed 20% and warnings are up 23%.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said earlier this week that his deputies are generally looking past enforcing possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The use of medical marijuana became legal in South Dakota on July 1, but the state is still developing regulations. Gov. Kristi Noem is challenging the constitutionality of legalizing recreational marijuana, with the matter currently before the state Supreme Court.

The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began Aug. 6 and and concludes Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0