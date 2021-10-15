 Skip to main content
Assault victim who was left for dead in Sioux Falls has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man who was assaulted and left in a Sioux Falls street, fighting for his life, had died, police said.

Sioux Falls police said Christopher Joel Mousseaux, 32, from Sioux Falls, died from his injuries on Wednesday, KELO-AM reported. He was assaulted on Sunday and two men are in custody on aggravated assault charges.

An autopsy on Mosseaux is pending.

Authorities initially said the man had been stabbed and injuries included cuts to his head.

