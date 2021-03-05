 Skip to main content
ATF investigating in rural Meade County, nature unknown
AP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives isn't disclosing the nature of its investigation in rural Meade County.

Between 15 and 20 law enforcement vehicles were parked in front of a home Thursday a few miles west of the Ellsworth Air Force Base. At least one military-style vehicle could be seen leaving the area and one helicopter was flying above it.

Bureau spokeswoman Ashlee Sherrill said ATF is investigating along with local and state law enforcement partners, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Sherrill said she can’t disclose anything about the investigation because the case is under seal by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. She says more information may be available next week.

Business continued as usual on the air base.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Rapid City Journal.

