Authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman's body

South Dakota state investigators have identified the man who died in a police shooting in Rapid City last month. The Division of Criminal Investigation says Barney Leroy Peoples Jr. was shot by officers who responded to a report of a residential burglary. The chief of staff for the state attorney general, Tim Bormann, says two Rapid City officers discharged their weapons during an encounter with Peoples on March 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured. Rapid City police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said earlier that officers entered a closed door inside the home and encountered the suspect, who was pointing a long gun at them. DCI continues to investigate.