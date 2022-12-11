 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Authorities ID woman and girl killed when truck hits train

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg.

The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck's driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn't yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating.

The train's operator, a 43-year-old Iowa man, was not hurt in the crash.

