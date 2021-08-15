 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally
0 Comments
AP

Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have recorded four fatalities during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The rally began Aug. 6 and concludes Sunday. The state Department of Safety said two deaths occurred on Saturday, the Rapid City Journal reported on Sunday.

A 66-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle in Sturgis, hit a cub and fell off the motorcyle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later a 51-year-old motorcycle driver failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 14A just east of Sturgis. He and his 46-year-old female passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing helmets.

Saturday also saw five crashes involving serious injuries, bringing the total number of injury crashes during the rally to 60.

one when a 66-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle in Sturgis and hit a curb, the other when a driver failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 14A just east of Sturgis. A 46-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Saturday also saw five crashes involving serious injuries, bringing the total number of injury crashes during the rally to 60.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News