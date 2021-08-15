Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have recorded four fatalities during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The rally began Aug. 6 and concludes Sunday. The state Department of Safety said two deaths occurred on Saturday, the Rapid City Journal reported on Sunday.

A 66-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle in Sturgis, hit a cub and fell off the motorcyle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later a 51-year-old motorcycle driver failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 14A just east of Sturgis. He and his 46-year-old female passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing helmets.

Saturday also saw five crashes involving serious injuries, bringing the total number of injury crashes during the rally to 60.

