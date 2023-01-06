Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm. She is activating the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver says that tribal authorities have been working to clear roads to deliver propane and firewood to homes. But they face a relentless wind that has created drifts over 10 feet in some places. The tribe has requested assistance and Noem’s office said it has been working with other tribal governments, as well as local officials across the state, to respond to the frigid temperatures and blizzard-like conditions.