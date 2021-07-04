Authorities suspect fireworks in blaze that damaged home

HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) — Authorities believe fireworks were to blame for a blaze that caused significant damage to a Harrisburg home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire departments responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The attached garage was completely destroyed in the fire and there was significant damage to parts of the house.

The sheriff's office says the cause is “suspected” to be fireworks, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

