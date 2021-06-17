Avera Health building new medical center in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Avera Health has plans to build a $34 million medical center in Sioux Falls, the health system announced Thursday.

The three-story center in southeastern Sioux Falls will provide family medicine, urgent care, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology, Avera said in a release.

Avera will occupy the first two floors when the building is done in January 2023. The third story is for future expansion.

“This center will serve a growing sector of our city with a wide range of medical services,” said David Flicek, president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and Chief Administrative Officer of Avera Medical Group.

Flicek said the facility will employ 60 to 70 people.

“The east side of Sioux Falls is growing, with a great deal of residential and commercial development planned for the future,” Flicek said. “We’re taking this proactive step to ensure this area of the city has ready access to health care through our family health center model.”

Avera Medical Group Family Health Center on the other side of Sioux Falls was built in 2016. A $760,000 project is underway on the top floor to expand some current practices, including pediatrics and family medicine.

