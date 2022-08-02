 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden declares South Dakota disaster for June storms

President Joe Biden has granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds.

Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts in six counties: Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson and Spink. A preliminary assessment estimated the storms caused more than $1.6 million in damage.

From June 11 to June 14, Jones County recorded the first tornado in over two decades, straight-line winds of more than 100 miles per hour were recorded and hail the size of grapefruit fell, Noem wrote in a letter requesting the presidential disaster declaration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG clears Rapid City officer in May shooting

The South Dakota attorney general has found that a Rapid City police officer was justified in shooting at a woman seven times as she backed her car into a police squad car during a May pursuit. Attorney General Mark Vargo on Friday called the shooting, which hospitalized 32-year-old Shania Watkins, a “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation.” The Division of Criminal Investigation found that Watkins, a Rapid City resident, fled from police in her car after an officer attempted to pull her over during the early hours of May 31. During the pursuit, she reversed her car into a police squad car and an officer fired on her vehicle seven times.

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. The Vatican and the pope clearly appreciated the gesture, which was cheered by some residential school survivors. But some Indigenous people took to social media to express unhappiness with an iconic gesture they found incongruous with the Catholic Church history of abuse that Francis traveled to Canada to apologize for. The leader of a truth and healing project for boarding school survivors called it '"a #toosoon moment."

Oglala sue federal officials over law enforcement staffing

he Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the federal government for failing to provide adequate law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The lawsuit filed this week against the Bureau of Indian Affairs and some high level officials in the Interior Department alleges the inadequacy has created a “public safety crisis” on the reservation. Tribal officials say Pine Ridge with its 3 million acres of land has just 33 police officers and eight criminal investigators who handled more than 133,700 emergency calls last year. The tribe says the BIA is out of compliance with its standards of having 2.8 officers per 1,000 people. For Pine Ridge, that would require at least 140 tribal officers.

Rapid City police fatally shoot man outside casino

Police say Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino’s parking lot. Hedrick says the man fired at officers when they arrived, and officers returned fire, killing the man. Officials say a patrol car was struck by gunfire, but no officers were hurt. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The state's attorney general responded by immediately starting the clock on another 30-day countdown. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick ruled Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the state’s only abortion clinic. The ban was set to take effect on Thursday. The clinic argued that Wrigley moved too soon in calculating the 30 days that had to pass to activate the ban, by deciding it began when the Supreme Court ruled. They argued that it could not start until the ruling was certified, a technical step that happened Tuesday.

Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls under investigation

Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls are under investigation. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a 30-year-old man died in one of the weekend fires while three others in the mobile home made it out safely. Firefighters brought the man out of the burning home, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Early indications are that the fire accidentally started, Clemens said. But, the cause remains under investigation. The other fire broke out in an apartment in northeastern Sioux Falls. A 53-year-old woman was found in the apartment and flown to Minneapolis, where she was pronounced dead.

Stormy year in South Dakota so far, warnings set record

The National Weather Service says severe weather so far this year in South Dakota has been an anomaly. The weather service issued 561 severe thunderstorm warnings in the state as of July 5. That’s 131 more than 2007, when the previous record for that timeframe was set. While there does appear to be an increasing trend in the number of severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says it’s important to note that the way storms are predicted has become more precise and that the standards have changed over time. State climatologist Laura Edwards says there's no distinct tie between severe weather in South Dakota and climate change.

Tribal leaders, members react to pope's apology on schools

Tribal leaders, members react to pope's apology on schools

Pope Francis's apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s abusive residential schools was a full-throated denunciation of a decadeslong policy of forced assimilation that aimed to strip Indigenous children of their culture and traumatized generations. His remarks are largely being welcomed, with one school survivor and First Nations leader saying the apology “meant a lot to a lot of people.” Another calls it “validation that this really happened.” But some people had hoped to hear more on concrete steps the church intends going forward. And one woman whose mother attended a residential school said some folks are still not ready for reconciliation. In her words, “We just need to give people the time to heal.”

Music camp founder Utgaard gets North Dakota's top honor

International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard will receive North Dakota’s highest honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. Gov. Doug Burgum made the announcement Friday. Utgaard died in 1998 at age 84. He is the 47th recipient of the award. The Maddock native founded the music camp in 1956 at the International Peace Garden that sits astride the North Dakota and Canadian border, north of Dunseith. He served as director for 28 years. At the time of his death, more than 90,000 students from more than 60 countries had attended the summer camp.

Watch Now: Related Video

Polio found in New York wastewater month before confirmed cases emerged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News