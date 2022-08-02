Biden declares South Dakota disaster for June storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds.
Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts in six counties: Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson and Spink. A preliminary assessment estimated the storms caused more than $1.6 million in damage.
From June 11 to June 14, Jones County recorded the first tornado in over two decades, straight-line winds of more than 100 miles per hour were recorded and hail the size of grapefruit fell, Noem wrote in a letter requesting the presidential disaster declaration.