Biden names 2 South Dakota USDA program directors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday appointed two state directors for United States Department of Agriculture programs in South Dakota, naming Steve Dick to head the Farm Service Agency and Nikki Gronli as director of rural development.

Dick formerly directed Ag United, an organization that advocates for farmers and ranchers, while Gronli was the vice-chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party and worked as a marketing specialist with SDN Communications, a broadband internet service provider.

Dick said he would not start in his new role until next month, adding he was “excited about the appointment. He will oversee the Farm Service Agency offices in the state. He worked on former Sen. Tom Daschle's staff for ten years.

Gronli said she will be leaving her position with the Democratic Party and said she would focus her work on economic development in rural communities.

“I look forward to working with rural and tribal communities on water access, the elimination of food deserts, and business development,” she said in a statement released by the South Dakota Democratic Party. “This department is key to keeping our rural areas strong, vibrant, and growing.”

A presidential appointment for the U.S. Attorney in South Dakota has not yet been named.

