Bill to disclose Noem's travel security costs faces backlash

Both Reps. Rhonda Milstead and Marli Wiese, Republicans who withdrew their names from supporting the bill, declined to comment.

Howard also found herself the subject of a texted meme that pasted her image alongside Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris.

Howard called the attempt to associate her with Democrats “ridiculous.” It was not clear who originated the meme or text messages. The governor’s office declined to comment on the bill.

After the attacks, Howard said she received notes of encouragement from people across the state. But in the Legislature, she has so far found little support outside of an unlikely alliance between fiscally conservative Republicans and Democrats.

“This is truly a non-partisan bill. This is about transparency,” said House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux Falls.

The governor at a news conference last week said she does not comment on security when asked about the bill.

“I don’t believe any governor ever has in this state, and we will continue to follow that legislation,” she said.

It came to light that the South Dakota Highway Patrol sends officers with the governor on out-of-state travel after a man was arrested at an October Trump rally with Noem in Maine.

