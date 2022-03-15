Billboards name Ravnsborg impeachment investigators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Billboards targeting members of the legislative panel examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached have been popping up around Sioux Falls.

The signs demand the attorney general be impeached and name four members of the House Select Committee on Investigation which has been looking into Ravnsborg's conduct related to a 2020 crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever.

The committee members include Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen and House Speaker Spencer Gosch, the chairman. A fifth lawmaker, Rep. Scott Odenbach, was added to the billboard names this week. Odenbach, who is not a committee member, voted against a resolution calling for the House to open an investigation into Ravnsborg.

The organization which put up the billboards, Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, lists itself as a non-profit organized to carry forward Gov. Kristi Noem's agenda.

Noem has expressed her desire to see Ravnsborg impeached, but both her office and her campaign deny being behind both the billboard ads or Dakota Institute.

“Zero relationship,” said Joe Desilets, Noem's campaign manager told the Argus Leader. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort.”

Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions executive director Rob Burgess says he does not work for Noem or have any direct relationship with her.

