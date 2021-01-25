Black Hills attracting new residents from other states

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s reputation as the land of the free is grabbing national attention. United Van Lines’ 2020 National Migration Study ranks South Dakota as the fourth most popular location nationwide where its customers are moving.

Black Hills area realtors and builders say there’s an influx of people who are relocating permanently or buying land in the region — and the trend isn’t expected to slow anytime soon.

Newcomers from California, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Texas, Michigan, Colorado and Virginia along with Minnesota, North Dakota and Wyoming are leading the trend of relocating to South Dakota, local realtors say. Lori Barnett, owner and broker at VIP Properties’ Rapid City office, said her staff’s out-of-state clients are typically leaving large metropolitan areas, including San Diego, Austin, Minneapolis, Boulder and Breckenridge.

“A large base of our buyers are retirement age and moving here full time, as opposed to the snowbird scenario where they leave for the winter, which pre-COVID-19 was fairly typical,” Barnett said. “We are also seeing a huge influx of investment buyers, especially in the Northern Hills where there is year-round recreation. The builders that I am aware of in the Northern Hills are seeing 80% of their business from investment buyers.