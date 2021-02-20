Blind chef creates homemade treats with wife as his eyes

By then, they both had children of their own and had divorced from their spouses. Samantha was an up-and-coming lawyer and Yeshua was an architect looking for legal advice about his company. When he called an office, it just so happened to be his high school sweetheart who could help him out.

The spark was still there for both of them. He asked her to get dinner, and they rekindled their romance.

“She never forgot me,” Yeshua joked.

After a few years together again, they had to flee Colombia because there were assassins trying to kill Samantha. She was an attorney and government worker at a high security prison in Barranquilla, Colombia. They originally fled to Costa Rica in 2005, but they fled again to the United States after people tried to kidnap their youngest daughter.

Yeshua’s eyesight quickly worsened after moving to South Dakota. The bright reflection on the snow and harsher sunlight deteriorated his eyesight. Without his eyes, he lost many things he loved: friendships, his work with construction and design, painting and photography.

But he didn’t lose Samantha.