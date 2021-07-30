Body found in burned vehicle near Rockerville

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a burned vehicle in a remote area near Rockerville.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death suspicious. The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported hearing a loud popping sound and seeing a fire in the area shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities arrived to find a small wildfire about a quarter acre in size, the Rapid City Journal reported.

After the wildfire was put out, firefighters found the destroyed vehicle with the body inside. The person has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

