Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The body of a 16-year-old northeastern Nebraska boy has been recovered from Lake Yankton, which lies on the Nebraska/South Dakota border.

Witnesses reported the teen was attempting to cross the lake on a personal floatation device Sunday afternoon when he tried to stand on it, fell into the water and did not resurface, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in the news release Monday.

Five Nebraska conservation officers responded, along with officials from the Cedar County Sheriff’s, US Army Corps of Engineers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. The boy’s body was found around 8:30 p.m.

Officials had not released his name by Monday afternoon.

