 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton
0 Comments
AP

Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The body of a 16-year-old northeastern Nebraska boy has been recovered from Lake Yankton, which lies on the Nebraska/South Dakota border.

Witnesses reported the teen was attempting to cross the lake on a personal floatation device Sunday afternoon when he tried to stand on it, fell into the water and did not resurface, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in the news release Monday.

Five Nebraska conservation officers responded, along with officials from the Cedar County Sheriff’s, US Army Corps of Engineers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. The boy’s body was found around 8:30 p.m.

Officials had not released his name by Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: DAD performs at Saturday in the Park

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News