 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Body of 17-year-old homicide victim found on reservation

The body of a 17-year-old homicide victim has been found on the Pine Ridge Reservation

  • 0

MANDERSON, S.D. (AP) — The body of a 17-year-old homicide victim has been found on the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to tribal officials.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said the remains of Shayna Youngman were found Friday north of Manderson.

A person of interest has been detained in the death investigation, according to authorities.

Youngman was last seen Feb. 3 at a residence in Fraggle Rock.

Officials don't believe there's an ongoing threat to the community, KELO-TV reported.

The tribe offered a $25,000 reward for information that would help find her.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City wastewater treatment plant markets the methane it produces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News