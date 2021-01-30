Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota

BRISTOL, S.D. (AP) — The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern South Dakota.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page that Amy Dougherty’s body and sport utility vehicle were recovered Friday in a slough.

The 46-year-old Doughterty had been missing since Dec. 23, when she left home for her job in Bristol during a blizzard.

KELO reported that Doughterty’s sister posted a message on Facebook saying her sister was recovered from the water. The sheriff's office told KXLG radio that they would have more to say on Monday.

