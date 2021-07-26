Body recovered from submerged vehicle likely missing woman

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The body of a woman has been found in a submerged vehicle in an Aberdeen lake.

Police were called Saturday about a suspicious object in Richmond Lake. Divers responded and found the submerged vehicle near the west bridge.

The vehicle was tied to a missing person's case from Aberdeen. Officials said the body is believed to be a woman reported missing by family members in April.

The investigation is ongoing.

