Body recovered from submerged vehicle likely missing woman
AP

Body recovered from submerged vehicle likely missing woman

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The body of a woman has been found in a submerged vehicle in an Aberdeen lake.

Police were called Saturday about a suspicious object in Richmond Lake. Divers responded and found the submerged vehicle near the west bridge.

The vehicle was tied to a missing person's case from Aberdeen. Officials said the body is believed to be a woman reported missing by family members in April.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

