Bond set at $500K for 2 charged in death of Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two men have been charged in the death of a Sioux Falls man who was assaulted and left in a Sioux Falls street.

Christopher Mousseaux died Oct. 14 after he was stabbed in the head three days earlier, according to court documents.

The Argus Leader reports Jeff Pour and Steven Tuopeh have been charged in the death.

While previous reporting said Mosseaux had sustained cuts to his head, the indictment filed in Minnehaha County accuses Pour and Toupeh with using brass knuckles.

Both men are being held on a $500,000 bond.

