Boy Scouts ready to sell campground to state for $2 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America is set to sell a campground to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department for $2 million.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Monday that department officials confirmed at their October meeting that the Boy Scouts are ready to finalize the sale of the 223-acre campground to the agency in late November. The state appraised the property at $3.59 million earlier this year.

The campground sits between Newton Hills State Park and the Johnson Game Production Area. Boy Scout leaders have talked about selling it since 2011. A push from national scout leaders to upgrade existing facilities led to them to approach GFP officials about a sale last year. The campground was built during the 1930s and would require extensive improvements to bring it up to Boy Scouts of America standards.

