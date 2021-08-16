Broadband boxes come as surprise to Sioux Falls residents

“It’s just a shame they wouldn’t let you know,” Gaspar said.

“Do I care if you bury a cable in my yard? No,” another resident Kim Euker said. “Do I care if you position something in a way that will not deter value? No. Do I care that you’ve installed this God-forsaken ugly green box in my yard that now I have to mow around? Hell yes.”

Vast’s website has a FAQ section that explains they are permitted to do the work on private property, and also asks residents to mark underground items including sprinkler systems or sump pump lines.

Vast currently has applied for and received 16 of the permits since June 18, Heiberger said, which each cover about a quarter-mile of space.

He said the city has asked Vast to finish the work they’re doing and “re-evaluate their communication plans” before continuing to install the pedestals — of which there will likely be many more.

Heiberger said Vast’s expansion plan “includes a better portion of the city,” and the city hadn’t seen something like it in years.

Representatives from Vast did not respond to requests for comment.