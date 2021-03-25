Brookings fire chief accused of driving under the influence

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — The fire chief in Brookings is accused of driving while intoxicated.

Brookings Police Chief David Erickson says Chief Darrell Hartmann was pulled over last Friday about midnight, was given a field sobriety test and was arrested.

State’s Attorney Dan Nelson says police brought Hartmann to the county jail and he was released on bond Saturday morning, KELO-TV reported.

“He’ll appear on that complaint, alleging that he committed driving under the influence,” Nelson said. “He’ll have an opportunity to plead guilty, not guilty, no contest at that initial hearing. If he pleads not guilty, there will be a jury trial that will be set.”

Nelson says despite Hartmann’s title this case will be handled just like any other DUI charge.

Hartmann did not immediately return a call for comment. A court date is set for April 26.

