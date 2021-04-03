Brothers turn pinball passion into popular establishment

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — To some, arcades have become a cluster of games in a forgotten corner of a dying mall as home gaming consoles have gained popularity.

But for brothers Ryan and Clay Wilfahrt, there remains something magical about the lights and sounds of a metal ball flinging through a pinball machine.

While they were traveling musicians in the band the Dive Bar Club, the brothers found themselves throwing quarters into a pinball machine in Deadwood.

That’s where things started.

“My brother went and found a pinball machine that needed fixing up.,” Ryan Wilfahrt said. “I wanted a pinball machine, too, so I went and found a broken early 1970s Williams Triple Action, and I got it working. I think my wife thought I was crazy.”

Self-taught through the internet, the brothers began buying more broken machines and repairing them to working order. Word got out, and they began fixing the machines of private collectors.

“The collectors want to buy something different, so we buy what they want to replace. We bought a lot of our pins that way,” Wilfahrt said.