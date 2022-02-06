Burger battle nets $667K for Sioux Falls restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The 2022 Burger Battle generated some serious cash for Sioux Falls restaurants.

A new report from Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., shows restaurants sold more than 44,000 burgers during the month-long promotion in January, generating $667,231 in revenue. That's up 42% from the 2021 Burger Battle, which saw 31,000 burgers sold, t he Argus Leader reported.

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc., estimates the total economic impact of the 2022 promotion on the community at about $1.3 million.

The promotion asked burger buyers to score their burgers in five categories, including the patty, the bun, toppings, creativity and customer service. Twenty-seven restaurants competed. Chef Lance's on Phillips won the competition.

