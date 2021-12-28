 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bystander uses stun gun on Sioux Falls shoplifter

Police in Sioux Falls say a bystander used a stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls say a bystander used a stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees.

Police said the 38-year-old man tried to steal from a convenience store the afternoon of Dec. 22. The man assaulted two employees before police arrived. The bystander stunned the man to stop him, the Argus Leader reported.

The alleged thief was arrested. Police Sgt. Travis Olsen says it doesn’t appear the person who fired the stun gun will be charged.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why hospital prices vary wildly even just miles apart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News