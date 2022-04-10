Camper comes off hitch, sparks ignite grassfire in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — A camper that came unhooked from a pickup hitch caused sparks that ignited a grassfire Saturday in Watertown, authorities said.
Watertown Fire Rescue was called to the scene about 1:10 p.m. and discovered a fast-moving blaze that was moving toward a farm and a residence.
Crews were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes, department officials said. No structures were damaged in the 2.5-acre fire, the Watertown Public Opinion reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Watertown Public Opinion.