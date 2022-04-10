 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camper comes off hitch, sparks ignite grassfire in Watertown

Authorities say a camper that came unhooked from a pickup hitch caused sparks that ignited a grassfire in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — A camper that came unhooked from a pickup hitch caused sparks that ignited a grassfire Saturday in Watertown, authorities said.

Watertown Fire Rescue was called to the scene about 1:10 p.m. and discovered a fast-moving blaze that was moving toward a farm and a residence.

Crews were able to contain the fire in about 20 minutes, department officials said. No structures were damaged in the 2.5-acre fire, the Watertown Public Opinion reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Nonprofit group trying to stop new pork plant in Sioux Falls

A nonprofit group is urging city leaders in Sioux Falls to place a moratorium on the construction of a $600 million pork processing plant. Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls say the impacts of odor contamination, noise contamination and traffic congestion haven't been sufficiently studied. Much like Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, Wholestone Farms will handle about 6 million hogs per year. Locally-owned Wholestone Farms says the plant’s design and odor will not be a hazard to the area’s quality of life. Wholestone chairman Luke Minion says they've spent about $50 million on the best odor mitigation technology. 

Fire crews fight wildfire fueled by strong winds near Custer

Federal, state and local fire crews are fighting a wildfire, fueled by strong winds, in Custer County. The U.S. Forest Service says approximately 50 to 100 acres have burned just west of Custer with about 30% containment. An evacuation center has been opened in the Custer Armory gym for those residents wishing to leave their homes because of the fire danger. Winds in excess of 40 mph temporarily closed Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road. The fire is being managed by a unified command between South Dakota Wildland Fire and The Black Hills National Forest. Crews are using dozers to stop the fire’s progression. 

