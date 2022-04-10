Camper comes off hitch, sparks ignite grassfire in Watertown

Federal, state and local fire crews are fighting a wildfire, fueled by strong winds, in Custer County. The U.S. Forest Service says approximately 50 to 100 acres have burned just west of Custer with about 30% containment. An evacuation center has been opened in the Custer Armory gym for those residents wishing to leave their homes because of the fire danger. Winds in excess of 40 mph temporarily closed Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road. The fire is being managed by a unified command between South Dakota Wildland Fire and The Black Hills National Forest. Crews are using dozers to stop the fire’s progression.