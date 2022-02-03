Cause of explosion, fire investigated at Miller High School

MILLER, S.D. (AP) — Classes are canceled for the rest of the week at Miller High School where an explosion and fire caused heavy damage to the agriculture workshop.

All students and staff evacuated to nearby churches Wednesday morning. Authorities say six students and a staff member were in the shop at the time, but were not hurt.

“Something ignited, or something exploded in the ag shop,” Charlene Crosswait, Miller School District Superintendent, said. “Just in one of the corners. They’re not sure why or what really happened.”

Officials said there is smoke damage throughout the entire school.

“First of all, as long as the kids are safe and the teachers are safe that’s the main thing,” Crosswait said. “We’re going to put a plan together so that we know we’ll have a good place for kids to come back and it’ll be safe. And at this point, we really don’t know so we’re waiting for the fire marshal to make a decision and then we’ll go from there.”

Officials said the evacuation went smoothly, KELO-TV reported.

“The high school, the grade school, they rehearse this stuff on a regular basis on evacuations no matter what the incident might be,” Arlen Gortmaker, Hand County Emergency Management Director, said. “They have their policies and their meeting points and from what we can tell as emergency responders that went off without a hitch. Everything was right on cue.”

An investigation into what caused the explosion and fire continues.

