Census shows South Dakota cities fueled growth

Lawmakers are working on a tighter timeline than in previous years because the pandemic delayed the Census Bureau’s report. Lawmakers are planning to have draft boundaries drawn up by October, when they will hold a series of public hearings across the state. State law gives them a Dec. 1 deadline to approve the new districts.

“Normally this data is evaluated and compiled through multiple months,” said Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who is also the chair for the House Redistricting Committee. “It’s going to be fast.”

Republicans hold large majorities on both House and Senate Redistricting Committees, with Democrats grasping on to a single seat on either committee. Democrats hold about 10% of legislative seats, so proportionately, the redistricting committee is in line with the Legislature’s makeup.

Democrat Rep. Ryan Cwach, the lone Democrat on the House committee, said he was hoping the boundary lines end up “fair” without any gerrymandering, a process by which voters are either divided or combined to make it more likely for one party to win future elections.